Bills Sign DE Casey Toohill

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed DE Casey Toohill to their practice squad.

In correspondence, the Bills have released DT Eli Ankou from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Bills’ practice squad:

Toohill, 28, was a seventh-round pick to the Eagles out of Stanford in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million rookie deal through 2023 but was later waived in October.

Washington claimed him off waivers and he became an unrestricted free agent this past offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills. Buffalo waived him in December.

In 2024, Toohill has appeared in 13 games for the Bills and recorded 14 total tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and one pass defended.