Bills Sign DT Jordan Phillips

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that they’ve signed DT Jordan Phillips to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.

Signed DT Jordan Phillips to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/NvL5IHIA7v — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 17, 2022

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Phillips, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2015. He was in the final year of his contract when the Dolphins waived him in 2018 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Bills.

Phillips re-signed in Buffalo in 2019 on a one-year, $4.5 million deal before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Cardinals in 2020.

Arizona released Phillips recently with a post-June 1 designation.

In 2020, Phillips appeared in nine games for the Cardinals, recording 22 total tackles, three sacks and two pass deflections.