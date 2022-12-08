Bills Sign DT Kendal Vickers To PS, Place DT Eli Ankou On Injured List

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that they’ve signed DT Kendal Vickers to their practice squad and placed DT Eli Ankou on the practice squad injured list.
Here’s the Bills updated practice squad:
- QB Matt Barkley
- OL Alec Anderson
- RB Duke Johnson
- DE Mike Love
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- OT Ryan Van Demark
- TE Zach Davidson
- CB Kyler McMichael
- WR Tanner Gentry
- DT Eli Ankou (Injured)
- WR KeeSean Johnson
- DB Ja’Marcus Ingram
- WR Isaiah Coulter
- DE Kingsley Jonathan
- WR John Brown
- DT Cortez Broughton
- DT Kendal Vickers
Vickers, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Tennessee back in 2018. He later signed on with the Steelers, but was waived at the start of the regular season.
From there, Vickers had a brief stop with the Titans before signing a futures contract with the Raiders in 2020. He returned to the team the following year but was just recently waived.
In 2022, Vickers has appeared in eight games for the Raiders and recorded 10 tackles and no sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!