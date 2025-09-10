Bills Sign DT Phidarian Mathis To PS

The Bills announced on Wednesday that they have signed DT Phidarian Mathis to their practice squad.

Mathis, 27, was a second-round pick by the Commanders out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $7.5 million rookie deal, with a base salary of $1,046,199 in 2024, when Washington waived him in December; he was then claimed by the Jets.

He is now joining his third NFL team after being let go by New York.

In 2024, Mathis appeared in 12 games for the Commanders and recorded 17 total tackles and a pass defended.