Bills Sign LB Shaq Thompson To One-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed former Panthers LB Shaq Thompson to a one-year deal.

Thompson, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He completed his four-year, $8.808 million rookie contract that included $7.172 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $9.232 million under the fifth-year option.

Thompson was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when the Panthers signed him to a four-year, $54.2 million extension. He re-signed a two-year extension in 2023 but was let go this offseason.

In 2024, Thompson appeared in four games for the Panthers and logged 35 tackles in four starts.