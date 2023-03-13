Bills Sign LB Tyler Matakevich To Two-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills have re-signed LB Tyler Matakevich to a two-year deal.

Buffalo recently signed LB Matt Milano to a contract extension, but Tremaine Edmunds is set to hit the open market.

Matakevich, 30, was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round out of Temple in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.4 million and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Bills signed Matakevich to a two-year contract worth $9 million and returned to Buffalo on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Matakevich appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded five tackles