Bills Sign RB James Cook To Four-Year, $48M Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Bills have reached an agreement on a four-year, $48 million contract extension with RB James Cook.

Schefter adds that the deal includes $30 million in guaranteed money.

Cook, 25, is the younger brother of NFL RB Dalvin Cook. He won a National Championship at Georgia back in 2021 and was selected in the second round by the Bills in the 2022 draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5,832,057 rookie contract that includes a $1,421,496 signing bonus and $2,391,590 guaranteed. He was set to have a base salary of $5.142 million in 2025.

In 2024, Cook appeared in 16 games for the Bills and rushed 207 times for 1,009 yards (4.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 258 yards (8.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We will have more on Cook as it becomes available.