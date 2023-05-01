Bills Sign RB Latavius Murray To One-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed RB Latavius Murray to a one-year deal.

Done deal. We’ve signed RB Latavius Murray to a one-year deal! ✍️ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/cnxOpczo0C — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 1, 2023

He had a visit with Buffalo back in April and adds some more veteran depth to their backfield.

Murray, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2013. After four years with the Raiders, Murray departed for a three-year, $15 million contract that included $3.4 million guaranteed with the Vikings.

Murray later signed a four-year, $14.4 million contract with the Saints in 2019. From there, he joined the Ravens during the 2021 season. Murray joined the Saints practice squad in September after becoming an unrestricted free agent last offseason. He caught on with the Broncos in October of last year.

In 2022, Murray appeared in one game for the Saints and 12 games for the Broncos, recording 171 rushing attempts for 760 yards (4.4 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with 27 receptions for 132 yards (4.9 YPC).