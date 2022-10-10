Bills Sign S Jared Mayden To PS, Release DB Ja’Marcus Ingram

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that they’ve signed S Jared Mayden to their practice squad and released DB Ja’Marcus Ingram

Here’s the Bills updated practice squad:

  1. QB Matt Barkley
  2. OL Greg Mancz
  3. OL Alec Anderson
  4. RB Duke Johnson
  5. DE Mike Love
  6. LB Joe Giles-Harris
  7. OT Ryan Van Demark
  8. TE Zach Davidson
  9. CB Kyler McMichael
  10. WR Tanner Gentry
  11. DB Xavier Rhodes (Injured)
  12. DT Eli Ankou
  13. DB Jordan Miller
  14. DT Justin Zimmer
  15. WR Jaquarii Roberson
  16. S Jared Mayden

Ingram wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in May. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Bills later signed Ingram to their practice squad. He’s been on and off of the unit this year.

In 2022, Ingram has appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded three tackles no interceptions.

