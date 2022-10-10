Bills Sign S Jared Mayden To PS, Release DB Ja’Marcus Ingram

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that they’ve signed S Jared Mayden to their practice squad and released DB Ja’Marcus Ingram.
Here’s the Bills updated practice squad:
- QB Matt Barkley
- OL Greg Mancz
- OL Alec Anderson
- RB Duke Johnson
- DE Mike Love
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- OT Ryan Van Demark
- TE Zach Davidson
- CB Kyler McMichael
- WR Tanner Gentry
- DB Xavier Rhodes (Injured)
- DT Eli Ankou
- DB Jordan Miller
- DT Justin Zimmer
- WR Jaquarii Roberson
- S Jared Mayden
Ingram wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in May. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills but was waived coming out of the preseason.
The Bills later signed Ingram to their practice squad. He’s been on and off of the unit this year.
In 2022, Ingram has appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded three tackles no interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!