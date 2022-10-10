Bills Sign S Jared Mayden To PS, Release DB Ja’Marcus Ingram

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that they’ve signed S Jared Mayden to their practice squad and released DB Ja’Marcus Ingram.

Here’s the Bills updated practice squad:

Ingram wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in May. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Bills later signed Ingram to their practice squad. He’s been on and off of the unit this year.

In 2022, Ingram has appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded three tackles no interceptions.