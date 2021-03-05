Bills Sign S Micah Hyde To Two-Year, $19.25M Extension

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve signed S Micah Hyde to a two-year extension.

According to Ian Rapoport, Hyde’s two-year extension is worth $19.25 million, but will keep his current cap figure for the 2021 season “essentially the same.”

The @buffalobills have signed S Micah Hyde to a two-year extension. pic.twitter.com/y2CvfIJ2NE — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 5, 2021

Hyde, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,338,108 contract with the Packers before agreeing to a five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Bills that included $14 million guaranteed back in 2017.

Hyde was set to make a base salary of $4.05 million for the 2021 season and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Hyde appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 70 tackles, one interception and five passes defended.