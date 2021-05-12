Bills Sign Second-Round DE Carlos Basham

The Buffalo Bills have signed second-round pick DE Carlos Basham to a four-year rookie contract on Wednesday, according to his Instagram.

Basham, 23, is the cousin of Cowboys EDGE Tarell Basham and was named third-team All-ACC in 2020. The Bills used the No. 61 overall pick on him in the second round of this year’s draft.

Basham is expected to sign a four-year, $5,624,943 contract that includes a $1,450,867 signing bonus.

During his college career at Wake Forest, Basham recorded 173 tackles, 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and eight pass deflections.