Bills Sign TE Armani Rogers To Futures Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced they signed TE Armani Rogers to a futures deal on Friday.

Roster move:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Rogers, 26, went undrafted in 2022 out of Ohio University where he played quarterback.

He caught on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent at tight end but was later placed on injured reserve during the season. He missed the 2023 season after suffering a non-contact Achilles injury.

The Eagles claimed him back in August but he was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts. He signed to the Falcons’ practice squad in October.

In 2022, Rogers appeared in ten games for the Commanders and recorded five receptions for 64 yards.