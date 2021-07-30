Bills Sign TE Bug Howard

The Buffalo Bills announced that they’ve signed TE Bug Howard to a contract on Friday.

Howard, 26, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of UNC back in 2017. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Colts cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

Howard landed on the Browns practice squad and was brought back on a futures deal for the 2018 season. From there, he had brief stints with the Panthers and Broncos before signing on to the Jaguars’ practice squad last year.

During his college career at UNC, Howard caught 124 passes for 1,770 yards receiving (14.3 YPC) to go along with 14 touchdowns over the course of 36 games.