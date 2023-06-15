Bills Sign TE Nick Guggemos To Roster

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed TE Nick Guggemos to the roster.

He takes the place of TE Zach Davidson, who was placed on injured reserve yesterday.

Guggemos, 27, wound up going undrafted out of the University of St. Thomas-Minnesota in 2021 before catching on with the Seahawks. He is the son of former Vikings DB Neal Guggemos.

After being waived by the Seahawks, Guggemos had a brief stint with Washington before being waived once again. He later signed to the Browns practice squad and returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season.

However, the Browns cut him in May and he didn’t catch on with a team until November, signing to the Packers’ practice squad and inking a futures deal for 2023. Green Bay cut him last month.

Guggemos played wide receiver at the University of St. Thomas-Minnesota but hadn’t played football since due to an injury in 2018. In 2018, Guggemos only recorded one catch for 8 yards for St. Thomas.

Guggemos has yet to appear in an NFL game or record any statistics.