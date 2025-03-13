Patriots Signing EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson To One-Year, $5M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are signing EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson to a one-year, $5 million deal.

Chaisson, 25, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned first-team All-SEC honors before being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 20 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chaisson played out the final year of a four-year, $13,344,613 rookie contract that included a $7,265,173 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the Jaguars, but they declined it heading into 2023.

The Panthers signed Chaisson to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million this past offseason. However, he was cut before Week 1 and caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad before being called up.

In 2024, Chaisson appeared in 15 games and made four starts for the Raiders recording 32 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, an interception and two pass defenses.