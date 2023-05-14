Bills Sign Three After Tryouts Including DE Shane Ray

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed three players who tried out with the team at rookie minicamp this past week, including DE Shane Ray.

The other two players were LB Travin Howard and rookie UDFA RB Isaiah Bowser.

Ray, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015. Denver declined to pick up his fifth-year option in 2018 and he finished his four-year, $9.116 million rookie contract.

The Ravens signed Ray to a one-year, $1.2 million deal back in 2019. However, he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

From there, Ray worked out for several teams including the Falcons, Colts, Jets, Bears, and Cardinals, but he hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since the 2018 season. He signed with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts in February of 2021 and spent two seasons with the team.

In 2018, Ray appeared in 11 games for the Broncos and recorded 10 tackles, a sack, and one forced fumble.