Bills Sign Two More To Futures Deals

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed WRs Tyrell Shavers and Jalen Virgil to reserve/futures contracts.

The following is an updated list of the players Buffalo has signed to futures deals:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot through the spring and summer.

Shavers, 25, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State following the 2023 draft. He was let go at the end of camp and spent his rookie season on the practice squad.

Buffalo signed him to a futures deal after the season and let him go after training camp again. He re-signed to the practice squad for the 2024 season and was activated three times.

In 2024, Shavers appeared in three games for the Bills and caught his only target for 69 yards and a touchdown.