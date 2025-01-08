Bills Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced they signed DT Eli Ankou and LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams to their practice squad on Wednesday.
DT Eli Ankou & LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams have been signed to the Bills practice squad.
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 8, 2025
Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:
- RB Frank Gore Jr.
- WR K.J. Hamler
- WR Tyrell Shavers
- TE Zach Davidson
- OL Richard Gouraige
- OL Mike Edwards
- DE Kingsley Jonathan (International)
- CB Daequan Hardy
- CB Te’Cory Couch
- S Kareem Jackson
- S Lewis Cine
- DE Zion Logue
- DB Micah Hyde
- C Will Clapp
- WR Jalen Virgil
- DE Casey Toohill
- DT Eli Ankou
- LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
Ankou, 30, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017. He spent just over four months in Houston before he was waived at the start of the regular season and later claimed by the Jaguars.
Jacksonville cut Ankou loose coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later waived by the Browns before being claimed by the Colts.
From there, Ankou had brief stints with the Texans, Cowboys, Falcons, Bills, and Falcons before signing on with the Steelers. He then spent time with the Bills and Titans before returning to Buffalo on a futures contract.
However, the Bills released him with an injury settlement at the start of the season and later brought him back to the taxi squad. In 2023, Ankou joined the Falcons but only appeared in one game. He’s bounced on and off Buffalo’s practice squad this season.
In 2024, Ankou appeared in two games and recorded five tackles.
