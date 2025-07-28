Bills Sign WR Deon Cain

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed WR Deon Cain to a contract.

In correspondence, the Bills have released CB Daryl Porter Jr.

Cain, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2,625,636 contract with the Colts when they cut him loose.

The Colts waived Cain in November 2019 and re-signed him to their practice squad but the Steelers quickly signed him off Indianapolis’ taxi squad to the active roster.

He was among Pittsburgh’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and was re-signed to the practice squad. Cain then had stints with the Ravens, Eagles, Bills and Panthers, but Buffalo released him from the practice squad in December.

In his career, Cain has appeared in 15 games for the Colts and Steelers and caught nine passes for 124 yards.