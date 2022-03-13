Bills Sign WR Isaiah McKenzie To Two-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced Sunday that they’ve agreed to terms with WR Isaiah McKenzie on a two-year contract.

Lil Dirty is BACK! 😈 We’ve agreed to terms with Isaiah McKenzie on a two-year deal: https://t.co/wGPIAGjjtH pic.twitter.com/1sNkwuFFXs — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 13, 2022

McKenzie’s deal is worth a total of $8 million, which is good value for a player that can make an impact on both offense and special teams.

McKenzie, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2017. He was in the second year of his rookie contract when the Broncos waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

McKenzie was on and off of the Broncos’ active roster before eventually being claimed by the Bills in 2018. Buffalo re-signed him to a one-year contract in 2020.

In 2021, McKenzie appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 20 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown, he also had nine carries for 47 yards to go along with 584 yards in kickoff returns and 147 punt return yards.