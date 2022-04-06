Bills Sign WR Stefon Diggs To Four-Year, $104M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills have agreed to a four-year, $104 million extension with WR Stefon Diggs.

The deal includes $70 million in guarantees for Diggs, per Schefter. He’s now under contract for six more seasons and both sides hope to have him retire as a Buffalo Bill.

Diggs is the latest receiver to cash in on a growing market with a huge deal, and in a win for both sides he didn’t have to be traded to do it.

Diggs, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018.

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Diggs appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and caught 103 passes on 167 targets for 1,225 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.