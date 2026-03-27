Bills Sign WR Trent Sherfield

The Buffalo Bills officially signed WR Trent Sherfield to a contract on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Sherfield, 30, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2018. He signed a standard three-year deal and managed to make the roster coming out of camp each of those three years.

Arizona declined to tender Sherfield as a restricted free agent in 2021, making him an unrestricted free agent. He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers. The following season, he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

From there, Sherfield signed a one-year deal with the Bills in 2022 and caught on with the Vikings to a one-year deal in 2024. The Broncos signed him to a two-year deal in March of last year, but cut him loose in November. He caught on with the Cardinals’ practice squad and bounced on and off the active roster to finish the season.

In 2025, Sherfield appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and two games for the Cardinals, recording three receptions on five targets for 21 yards (7.0 YPC).