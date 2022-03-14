Bills Signing C Mitch Morse To Two-Year, $19.5M Extension

Mike Garafolo reports that the Bills are signing C Mitch Morse to a two-year, $19.5 million extension that includes $12 million guaranteed.

Garafolo adds that Morse will see his salary increase from $8.5 million to $11.25 million this season. The deal will include a $7.5 million signing bonus.

Morse, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Chiefs and signed with the Bills on a four-year, $44 million deal in 2019.

The Bills convinced Morse to take a $2 million pay cut to remain with the team in 2021.

In 2021, Morse appeared in started in all 17 games for the Bills.