Bills Signing CB Tre’Davious White To One-Year Deal

The Bills are bringing back an old face, signing CB Tre’Davious White to a one-year deal worth up to $6.8 million, according to Adam Schefter.

White, 30, is a former first-round pick by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10,091,110 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1,841,060 in 2020 when the Bills exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

From there, the Bills signed White to a four-year, $70 million extension including $55 million guaranteed. He was set to make base salaries of $9.95 million and $8.6 million for the next two years before agreeing to a restructured contract with the team.

The Bills released White with a post-June 1 designation this offseason and he later signed a one-year contract with the Rams.

From there, the Rams traded White to the Ravens last year for a seventh-round pick swap.

In 2024, White appeared in 11 games for the Rams and Ravens and recorded 22 tackles and five pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.