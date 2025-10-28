Bills Signing DT Tommy Akingbesote

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bills are signing DT Tommy Akingbesote to a contract on Tuesday.

Buffalo hosted Akingbesote for a workout earlier today. They’re likely signing him to their practice squad.

Akingbesote, 22, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He signed a four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract.

He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason, and he signed with the Panthers’ practice squad in September. Carolina cut him loose after a few weeks.

During his college career at Maryland, Akingbesote appeared in 44 games and recorded 77 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, two pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.