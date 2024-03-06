Bills Signing G David Edwards To Two-Year, $6M Extension

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bills have signed G David Edwards to a two-year extension worth $6 million.

Wilson adds that the deal includes $2.95 million guaranteed with a $1.75 million signing bonus.

Edwards, 26, was drafted by the Rams in the fifth round out of Wisconsin in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He finished his four-year, $2.8 million rookie deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills.

In 2023, Edwards appeared in all 17 games for the Bills but had no starts.