Bills Signing LB Nicholas Morrow

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Bills are signing LB Nicholas Morrow to a one-year contract for the 2024 season.

Morrow, 29, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million rookie contract and re-signed to a one-year restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Las Vegas re-signed him to another one-year deal in 2021, but he missed the entire season due to a foot injury.

The Bears signed Morrow to a one-year contract in 2022 and he later joined the Eagles on another one-year deal for the 2023 season. The Eagles released him coming out of the preseason before re-signing him during the season.

In 2023, Morrow appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 95 tackles, a forced fumble, two recoveries and five pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.