Bills Signing LT Dion Dawkins To Three-Year, $60.5M Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Bills are signing LT Dion Dawkins to a three-year, $60.5 million extension, making him the fourth-highest-paid tackle in the NFL.

Dawkins jokingly posted on social media that he was moving on from Buffalo and was excited for the next chapter of his football career. This was quite the joke as he is now signing a big extension with the franchise.

Dawkins, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2017 out of Temple. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.18 million contract that included $1.93 million guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $60 million extension with Buffalo.

He was set to make a base salary of $9.3 million for 2024 after the team restructured his contract back in October.

In 2023, Dawkins appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and started every game at left tackle.