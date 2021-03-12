Bills Signing OL Daryl Williams To Three-Year, $28.2M Extension

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Bills are re-signing OL Daryl Williams to a three-year extension on Friday.

According to Ian Rapoport, Williams receives a three-year, $28.2 million extension that includes $14 million guaranteed.

The Bills have now locked up two of their top free agents in as many days after they agreed to an extension with LB Matt Milano on Thursday.

Williams was set to be one of the best available offensive linemen in this year’s free agent class. However, it appears as though the Bills stepped up and convinced him to stay in Buffalo for the foreseeable future.

Williams, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.837 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $6 million contract with Carolina for the 2019 season.

Williams signed a one-year, prove-it contract with the Bills last year.

In 2020, Williams appeared in all 16 games for the Bills, making 16 starts for them at right tackle.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.