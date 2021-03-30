Bills Signing OT Bobby Hart

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media is reporting that the Bills are signing OT Bobby Hart to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Hart, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.

Hart was signed by the Bengals in February for the 2018 season and returned to Cincinnati on a three-year, $21 million in 2019. However, the Bengals opted to release him a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Hart appeared in 14 games for the Bengals, making 13 starts for them at right tackle.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.