Bills Signing QB Kyle Allen

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are signing QB Kyle Allen to a contract.

Allen, 27, signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. Allen was waived coming out of the preseason before the Panthers added him to their practice squad before being promoted late in the season.

The Panthers re-signed Allen to a one-year contract in 2020, but later traded him to Washington for a fifth-round pick. Allen was placed on the injured reserve list after undergoing surgery for a dislocated ankle in November.

Allen was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2022 when the Commanders declined to tender him. He signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans.

In 2022, Allen appeared in two games for the Texans completing 59 percent of his passes for 416 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.