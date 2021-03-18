Bills Signing QB Mitchell Trubisky

Adam Schefter reports that former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky is signing with the Bills.

According to Mike Garafolo, Trubisky signing a one-year contract.

The Bills have already announced the move:

The @buffalobills have agreed to terms with QB Mitchell Trubisky on a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/SOtnkhJTOc — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 18, 2021

This is an interesting move for Trubisky, as he’ll sit behind Josh Allen as the team’s likely No. 2 quarterback.

Either way, he gets an opportunity for a fresh start after a tough four years in Chicago.

Trubisky, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included a $19.17 million signing bonus and set to make a base salary of $2.21 million in 2020.

Chicago declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option last year, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Trubisky appeared in 10 games for the Bears and completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,055 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 195 yards and a touchdown.

