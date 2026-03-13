Bills Signing S Geno Stone

Jordan Schultz reports that the Bills are signing bonus S Geno Stone to a one-year contract on Friday.

Stone, 26, was selected by the Ravens in the seventh round out of Iowa in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with the Ravens, but was placed on waivers and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Stone bounced on and off the Ravens’ roster before being claimed by the Texans late in the 2020 season. Houston declined to tender him as an exclusive rights free agent, and he re-signed with Baltimore in 2021.

The Ravens tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and then brought him back on a one-year deal for 2023. Cincinnati signed Stone to a two-year, $14 million contract before the 2024 season. He later agreed to a pay cut in May.

In 2025, Stone appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and made 17 starts, recording 104 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown and four pass defenses.