Bills Sign TE Dawson Knox To Four-Year, $53.6M Extension

Mike Garafolo reports Bills TE Dawson Knox‘s four-year deal is worth $53.6 million and includes more than $31 million in guarantees.
That’s a new money average of $13.4 million per year which slots Knox sixth among all tight ends.
According to Adam Schefter, the Bills and TE Dawson Knox have agreed on a four-year contract extension through 2026.
Schefter adds that the deal will make Knox among the top-five highest-paid tight ends in the league.
Knox, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Ole Miss. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $3,342,172 rookie contract that included an $822,172 signing bonus.
In 2021, Knox appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 49 receptions for 587 yards (12.0 YPC) and nine touchdowns.
