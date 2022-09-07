Bills Sign TE Dawson Knox To Four-Year, $53.6M Extension

Update:

Mike Garafolo reports Bills TE Dawson Knox‘s four-year deal is worth $53.6 million and includes more than $31 million in guarantees.

That’s a new money average of $13.4 million per year which slots Knox sixth among all tight ends.

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills and TE Dawson Knox have agreed on a four-year contract extension through 2026.

Schefter adds that the deal will make Knox among the top-five highest-paid tight ends in the league.

Knox, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Ole Miss. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $3,342,172 rookie contract that included an $822,172 signing bonus.

In 2021, Knox appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 49 receptions for 587 yards (12.0 YPC) and nine touchdowns.