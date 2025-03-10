Bills Signing WR Josh Palmer To Three-Year Contract Worth $36M

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bills are signing WR Josh Palmer to a three-year, $36 million contract.

Rapoport adds the deal has $18 million guaranteed.

Palmer, 25, was a four-year starter at Tennessee and led the Vols in receiving yards for 2020. The Chargers selected Palmer with the No. 77 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Palmer just finished the final year of a four-year, $5,033,459 contract that included a $1,020,697 signing bonus.

In 2024, Palmer appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and recorded 39 receptions on 65 targets for 584 yards and one touchdown.