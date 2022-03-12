Bills, Steelers & Chargers Interested In Trade For Eagles DT Fletcher Cox

Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Eagles are receiving a lot of interest in veteran DT Fletcher Cox.

Schultz specifically mentions that the Bills, Steelers and Chargers are among the teams with interest in Cox while the Cardinals aren’t due to a lack of cap space.

Considering the cap ramifications for the Eagles should they move Cox, they would need a “substantial” return for him, according to Schultz.

Yesterday, Ian Rapoport reported that teams around the NFL continue to call the Eagles about a potential trade and considering the movement at defensive line, he believes this is a situation to watch.

Cox, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He’s currently in the sixth year of his seven-year, $110.79 million contract that includes $63 million guaranteed.

Cox stands to make a base salary of $16.1 million for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Cox appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and a defensive touchdown.