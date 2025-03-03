Bills TE Armani Rogers Suffered Torn Achilles

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports Bills TE Armani Rogers suffered a torn Achilles while training and will need surgery.

Rogers, 27, went undrafted in 2022 out of Ohio University where he played quarterback.

He caught on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent at tight end but was later placed on injured reserve during the season. He missed the 2023 season after suffering a non-contact Achilles injury.

The Eagles claimed him back in August but he was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts. He signed to the Falcons’ practice squad in October 2024 and signed a futures deal with the Bills after Atlanta let him go following the season.

In 2022, Rogers appeared in ten games for the Commanders and recorded five receptions for 64 yards.