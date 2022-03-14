Bills Tendering OL Ryan Bates

Heather Prusak reports that the Bills are tendering OL Ryan Bates for the amount of $2.433 million.

Bates, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State back in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Eagles soon after.

The Bills traded DE Eli Harold to the Eagles in exchange for Bates back in 2019.

In 2021, Bates played in all 17 games for the Bills, making four starts for them at different positions.