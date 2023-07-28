Bills Waive/Injured CB Cameron Dantzler, Sign CB Kyron Brown

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve waived CB Cameron Dantzler with an injury designation and signed CB Kyron Brown to a contract.

Should Dantzler clear waivers tomorrow, he would revert to the Bills’ injured reserve list.

Dantzler, 24, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. The Vikings selected him with the No. 89 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,585,625 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,743,000 in 2023.

The Vikings opted to waive Dantzler in March and he was claimed by the Commanders. The Bill signed him to a contract last month.

In 2022, Dantzler appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and recorded 50 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and five pass defenses.