Bills Will Meet With Anthony Weaver & Anthony Lynn Today

Dianna Russini reports that the Bills will meet with Anthony Weaver and Anthony Lynn in Florida regarding their head coaching vacancy.

Here is a look at the current list of candidates for the job in Buffalo:

Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chargers OC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Colts QB Philip Rivers (Interviewed)

Weaver, 45, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

He took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens. He spent three years with Baltimore before heading to Miami in 2024 as their defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Dolphins’ defense ranked 22nd in yards allowed, 24th in points allowed, 18th in passing yards allowed, and 26th in rushing yards allowed.

We will have more on Buffalo as it becomes available.