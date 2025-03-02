Bills Won’t Tender RFA TE Quintin Morris

Ian Rapoport reports that the Bills are electing not to tender restricted free agent TE Quintin Morris.

Morris will now become an unrestricted free agent, but Rapoport adds that the team would like to bring him back next season.

Morris, 26, went undrafted out of Bowling Green back in 2021.

He caught on with the Bills soon after and has mostly been on their active roster ever since.

In 2024, Morris appeared in 16 games for the Bills, making three starts. He caught five passes for 36 yards and one touchdown.

