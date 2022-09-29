Bills Worked Out DT Justin Zimmer

The Buffalo Bills brought in free agent DT Justin Zimmer for a workout on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Zimmer, 29, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State back in 2016. He lasted just a few months in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the season.

The Saints later signed Zimmer to their practice squad towards the end of the 2016 season and brought him back on a futures contract a month later. Unfortunately, the Saints waived Zimmer and he sat out the entire 2017 season.

From there, Zimmer joined the Falcons in 2018 and spent the year in Atlanta. The Falcons opted to waive Zimmer before the start of the 2019 season and later signed him to their practice squad. From there, the Browns signed him off of Atlanta’s practice squad in December of 2019.

Zimmer was waived by the Browns back in July of 2020 and ended up catching back on with the Bills. Buffalo refused to tender a qualifying offer this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Zimmer appeared in six games for the Bills and recorded eight tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack.