Per Aaron Wilson, the Bills worked out four players on Sunday, including G Dan Feeney, C Nick Harris, G Lecitus Smith, and OL Keaton Sutherland.

Feeney, 31, is a former third-round pick by the Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $3,324,632 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Jets in 2021.

Feeney re-signed on another one-year deal in New York for the 2022 season. He opted to sign with Miami on a one-year deal.

However, the Dolphins traded Feeney to the Bears at the start of the regular season. After finishing 2023 with Chicago, he signed a one-year deal with the Vikings for 2024.

In 2024, Feeney appeared in eight games for the Vikings.