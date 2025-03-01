Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty Taking Pre-Draft Visits With Bears & Cowboys

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty plans to take pre-draft visits and meet with the Cowboys and Bears.

Per Ryan Fowler, ten teams were scheduled to meet with Jeanty at the Combine including the Giants, Broncos, Vikings, Steelers, Colts, Bears, Chargers, Ravens and Saints. Fowler later added the Commanders have scheduled a formal interview.

Jeanty is widely considered to be one the best running back prospects in recent years and could end up being a top-10 pick when all is said and done. He will not participate in drills at the combine but he will at his Pro Day later this spring.

Jeanty, 21, spent three seasons at Boise State and ended up finishing second for the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

For his career at Boise State, Jeanty appeared in 40 games and rushed for 4,769 yards on 750 carries (6.4 YPC) to go along with 80 receptions for 862 yards receiving and 56 total touchdowns.