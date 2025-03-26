According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr. has four top-30 visits scheduled, naming the Browns and 49ers among those teams.

He’s among the top tight ends available in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Fannin, 20, earned Consensus All-American honors in 2024, was named the MAC Most Valuable Player, MAC Offensive Player of the Year, and first-team All-MAC honors in 2023 and 2024.

During his three-year college career, Fannin appeared in 36 games and recorded 180 receptions for 2,396 yards (13.3 YPC) and 17 touchdowns, to go along with 33 rushing attempts for 159 yards (4.8 YPC) and five touchdowns.