Brandon Graham Finalizing Deal To Return To Philadelphia

Former Eagles DE Brandon Graham is finalizing a deal to return to Philadelphia, according to Adam Schefter.

The Eagles have been exploring the trade market for an edge rusher given the injuries to a young position room, but Graham could be a creative solution if he has anything left in the tank for what would be a 16th season.

Graham is currently on the team’s reserve/retired list and said back in June he was “90 percent retired.”

Graham, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $26 million contract before agreeing to a three-year deal worth $40 million with Philadelphia in 2019.

Graham was in the final year of his contract when he agreed to a one-year contract worth $6 million last year. He returned to Philadelphia on a one-year contract this past March.

In his career, Graham played 15 seasons for the Eagles. He recorded 487 total tackles, 126 tackles for loss, 76.5 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 11 passes defended. He was a two-time Super Bowl champ and one-time Pro Bowl selection.

