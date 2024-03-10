BREAKING: 49ers Releasing DL Arik Armstead

Jordan Schultz reports that the 49ers are releasing DL Arik Armstead ahead of free agency.

Mike Silver mentioned earlier that the 49ers were approaching free agency with a “sense of urgency at the edge rusher” and that Armstead could be a release candidate.

Silver mentioned that the 49ers could move forward with Javon Hargrave, who is cheaper than Armstead, and look to sign someone like Broncos DT D.J. Jones, assuming he’s released.

The 49ers are likely to designate Armstead as a post-June 1 release since an outright release would result in just under $2.5 million of cap space in comparison to over $18 million.

The catch is that this cap space wouldn’t be available for the 49ers until June.

Armstead, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Oregon by the 49ers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.84 rookie contract when the 49ers elected to pick up Armstead’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season.

Armstead was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a five-year, $85 million deal to return to the 49ers.

In 2023, Armstead appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 27 tackles and five sacks.