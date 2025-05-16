BREAKING: 49ers Signing Brock Purdy To Five-Year, $265M Extension

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the 49ers have agreed to terms with QB Brock Purdy on a five-year, $265 million extension.

According to Pelissero, Purdy receives $181 million in total guarantees, including $165.05 million paid out within the first three new years of a deal.

The contract keeps Purdy under team control through the 2030 season.

The two parties have been working on a long-term deal for months now and it looks like they’ve settled on a deal that will pay him $53 million per year. This leaves him tied with Jared Goff and right behind Tua Tagovailoa.

Purdy is an incredible story, being that he was the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft and is now among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the game.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.