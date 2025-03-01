BREAKING: 49ers Trading Deebo Samuel To Commanders

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are trading WR Deebo Samuel to the Commanders on Saturday.

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers will receive a fifth-round pick for Samuel from the Commanders.

Schefter adds that the Commanders will assume the remainder of Samuel’s contract and pay him his full $17.55 million salary for the 2025 season.

The trade obviously cannot be processed until the start of the 2025 league year on March 12.

49ers GM John Lynch said recently that they intended to honor Samuel’s trade request this offseason, so it was clear that a deal could be coming sooner than later.

The Texans and Broncos came up as potential landing spots for Samuel, but recent reporting was clear that the Commanders were the team to watch, given their need for receiver help, available cap space and ties to GM Adam Peters.

The 49ers signed Brandon Aiyuk to a big-money extension last year and used a first-round pick on Rickey Pearsall so they were clearly preparing for a future in which Samuel would no longer be on the team.

Samuel, 29, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

He’s due a little over $17 million in the final year of that deal in 2025.

In 2024, Samuel appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 51 receptions for 670 yards (13.1 YPC) and three touchdowns, to go along with 42 rushing attempts for 136 yards (3.2 YPC) and one touchdown.