BREAKING: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Has Requested Trade

According to Jeff Darlington, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel tells him he has requested a trade out of San Francisco.

Samuel did not tell Darlington why he requested a trade. Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie deal and wide receiver salaries have grown tremendously this offseason.

Adam Schefter mentioned while appearing on ESPN Tuesday that the 49ers are ready to get a deal done with Samuel but he has put a halt on talks.

“SF would pay Deebo Samuel today, tomorrow, the next day, it’s not hard to figure out what the contract would look like. This, I think is Deebo not wanting to get a deal done. The 49ers are ready, Deebo’s the one that’s put a halt to everything for right now,” he said via Akash Anavarathan of NinersNation.

Ian Rapoport confirms Samuel hasn’t been willing to come to the table for negotiations and adds money doesn’t seem to be the issue. Instead, he apparently has issues with how he is used in the offense.

Samuel is reportedly looking for $25 million a year on a long-term contract.

Samuel, 26, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus.

Samuel is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He’ll make about $4 million in 2022.

In 2021, Samuel appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards receiving to go along with 365 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns, six through the air, and eight on the ground.

We’ll have more on Samuel and the 49ers as the news is available.